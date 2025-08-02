Two US nuclear submarines ‘closer to Russia,’ Trump says

Two US nuclear submarines are closer to Russia, US President Donald Trump said in an interview with Newsmax television.

"They are closer to Russia, I assume," the US leader said.

"We always want to be ready. And so I have sent to the region two nuclear submarines," he added.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Trump said that the Russian leadership is coping with sanctions well, but the US is ready, nevertheless, to put new restrictions in place.

"We'll put sanctions on and he [Russian President Vladimir Putin] is pretty good with sanctions. He knows how to avoid sanctions," Trump said when asked about his actions if no deal on Ukraine is clinched within the ten days he allocated.

Trump said earlier that he set the 50-day period for the resolution of the conflict in Ukraine. He reduced the period to ten days later.

MNA/