"On July 22, a drone hit a private bus, leaving three civilians killed and three others injured. Three people were injured in drone strikes on civilian passenger cars in the settlements of Gladkovka and Novaya Kakhovka. Tonight, we received information about a Ukrainian drone attack on the area of Sochi. One woman was killed and at least one other was injured as a result," the Russian diplomat said, TASS reported.

"These are not strikes against the armed forces, nor are they attacks on military personnel or actions against military equipment - these are targeted terrorist attacks on civilians," Zakharova stressed.

The Ukrainian army launches deliberate attacks on defenseless people who are going about their daily business, Zakharova noted.

"Schoolchildren and preschoolers are also among those targeted by this terrorist gang. But the punishment for all that will follow — Russian courts continue to hand down sentences to Ukrainian neo-Nazis and mercenaries," she said.

MNA