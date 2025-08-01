"This is a war that should have never happened. This is Biden’s war, not Trump’s. I’m just here to see if I can stop it!" he wrote on his Truth Social network. Trump also claimed that the losses on both sides are high.

As Russian President Vladimir Putin stated earlier, Moscow’s main goal is to eradicate the causes of the crisis in Ukraine and ensure Russia’s security. As Putin emphasized, Russia is ready to wait if Ukraine believes that now is not the time for negotiations.

Trump said on July 14 that the United States would impose import duties of approximately 100% on Russia and its trading partners, if Moscow and Washington do not reach an agreement on a settlement in Ukraine within 50 days. On July 29, Trump said that he had decided to reduce the 50-day period to 10 days.

As Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said at a briefing on July 30, the Russian economy is functioning successfully under Western sanctions.

