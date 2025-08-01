Germany agrees with US to supply Kiev with 2 Patriot systems

"From the beginning, Germany declared its readiness to provide Kiev with the system components. The obligatory condition was the early delivery of the new Patriot systems by the US manufacturer so that Germany could continue to fulfill its obligations to the alliance. This commitment has been fulfilled by the US. Thus, Germany can first support Ukraine with launchers and then with additional Patriot system components," the ministry’s press service quoted top German defense official Boris Pistorius as saying.

According to the ministry, the Bundeswehr will deliver additional Patriot launchers to Ukraine "in the coming days." Additional system components will be handed over to Kiev within the next two to three months.

