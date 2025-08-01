Trump signs order imposing tariffs on EU, other states

The document has been published by the White House.

The tariffs will take effect on August 7. The nations that are expected to face the highest tariffs include Iraq (35%), Serbia (35%), Switzerland (39%), Laos (40%), Myanmar (40%), and Syria (41%).

Apart from countries, the list also includes the Falkland Islands, on which the US is imposing a 10% tariff, and Taiwan (20%).

According to the order, goods from the countries not listed in the document "will be subject to an additional ad valorem rate of duty of 10%."

Trump also signed a separate executive order, raising tariffs on Canada from 25% to 35%, which had been introduced over the country’s failure to take sufficient measures to combat fentanyl smuggling into the US.

MNA/