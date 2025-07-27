IRGC general says Iran enjoys a very high level of security

Speaking to reporters in Tehran on Sunday in a ceremony held in commemoration of Gholamhossein Gheybparvar, the martyred deputy commander at the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC)' Imam Ali base, Brigadier General Majid Khademi said that "The country is currently in a very good security situation. The people are highly alert and intelligent, and the armed forces are fully prepared."

He was referring to the recent 12-day imposed war on Iran by the Zionist regime and its Western backers, saying that "The enemy would think that our national unity would be in trouble, but the people, with their resilience and unity, as well as the warriors of Islam, with their power, have shown that they can force the enemy to retreat."

The senior IRGC general further highlighted that "it was the enemy who demanded a ceasefire."

General Khademi continued to point to the Europeans' threats to trigger the snapback mechanism incorporated in the 2015 nuclear deal known as the JCPOA, saying that, "If the Europeans want to take action, we have solutions that we can use well, and the main losers in this will be the Europeans themselves."

MNA/6543305