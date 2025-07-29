  1. Politics
Jul 29, 2025, 2:07 PM

Leader attends Israeli attack martyrs' commemoration ceremony

TEHRAN, Jul. 29 (MNA) – Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei attended the commemoration ceremony of martyrs of Israeli aggression during the 12-day war imposed against the country.

The commemoration ceremony of martyrs of the recent Israeli imposed war against the country was held at Hosseiniyah of Imam Khomeini (RA) on Tuesday in the presence of the leader of the Islamic Revolution and with the participation of families of the martyrs, a group of senior state and military officials, people.

Ayatollah Khamenei delivered a speech during the commemoration ceremony.

The Israeli regime waged an unprovoked war of aggression against the Iranian territory on June 13 that resulted in the martyrdom of senior Iranian military commanders, nuclear scientists and civilians. 

