Commemoration ceremony of Gen Hajizadeh 40th day of martyrdom

TEHRAN, Jul. 26 (MNA) – The commemoration ceremony of the 40th day of the martyrdom of the former IRGC Aerospace Force Division Lieutenant General Amirali Hajizadeh was held at Imamzadeh Hassan (PBUH) Mausoleum of Tehran on Friday.

The Israeli regime with the support of the United States waged an unprovoked war of aggression against Iranian territory on June 13 that resulted in the martyrdom of senior Iranian military commanders, nuclear scientists and civilians.