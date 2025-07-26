Entire terrorist team dismantled after attack in Zahedan

A statement from the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) said Saturday that 6 people were martyred and 22 others were wounded when terrorists attacked a courthouse in Zahedan in Sistan and Baluchestan province.

"Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Operational Base Quds which is the IRGC's regional headquarters in the southeast of Iran said in a statement on Saturday that "In the terrorist attack on the Zahedan Courthouse, 6 people were martyred and 22 were injured. Most of the martyrs and injured were ordinary people, including a woman and a child."

"Three terrorists were killed in this terrorist attack, including one carrying an explosive vest," the IRGC Operational Base Quds statement added.

Meanwhile, Brigadier General Alireza Daliri, the deputy commander of the Police in Sistan and Baluchestan Province told local Iranian media "At 8:30 am today, a terrorist team affiliated with Zionism, disguised as clients, attempted to enter the Sistan and Baluchestan Justice Department in Zahedan. Due to the vigilance of the Law Enforcement officers present at the scene, they were engaged in clashes with the police. Fortunately, one of these terrorists was killed at the scene."

"When this person threw a grenade inside the corridors of the courthouse, we unfortunately witnessed the martyrdom of a number of clients, including a one-year-old child and a Baloch mother," General Daliri added.

"In the following clashes with the terrorists in a nearby street, luckily two more people were killed and the terrorist team was dismantled; in fact, the entire team was destoryed," the deputy commander of Law Enforcement of Sistan and Baluchestan added.

Jaish al-Adl armed terrorist group claimed responsibility for the attack.

MNA/6541500