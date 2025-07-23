Iran, Russia wrap up joint naval drill in Caspian Sea

The joint naval drill entitled "CASAREX 2025" concluded with a fleet review of participating surface units in the Caspian Sea, passing by the Iranian command ship “SEPAR”.

Spokesperson for Iran-Russia Joint Naval drill 2nd Rear Admiral Mohsen Razzaghi said the final parade marked the end of the exercise.

Held under the slogan “Together for a Safe and Secure Caspian Sea,” the parade featured naval and aerial units from Iran’s Army Navy, including missile-launching ships Separ, Peykan, Joshan, and the Derfash, as well as IRGC’s Shahid Basir vessel.

Also present were the Heydar patrol boat from Iran’s police maritime force, the Pak Boom vessel from the Ports and Maritime Organization, tugboats Haraz and Anzali, two AB-212 helicopters, and Russia’s SB738 search and rescue ship.

MNA