Israeli forces kill second Doctors Without Borders worker

According to MSF, Hussam Al-Loulu, 58, was killed in an Israeli airstrike on Tuesday in southwest Deir Al-Balah alongside his wife and 28-year-old daughter, leaving behind two sons.

Al-Loulu joined MSF in December as a security guard at the organization’s emergency unit in Khan Younis, Press TV reported.

“Our colleague Hussam was killed along with hundreds of others across the Gaza Strip since the resumption of attacks by Israeli forces on 18 March,” MSF said.

Last week, the regime killed another member of MSF, Alaa Abd-Elsalam Ali Okal, in his apartment building in Deir Al-Balah, in central Gaza, during an airstrike.

On March 18, the Israeli regime resumed its genocidal war against the Gaza Strip, breaking a two-month-old ceasefire deal with the Hamas resistance movement.

At least 1,249 people have been killed in Gaza since Israel resumed large-scale strikes on the narrow Strip after abandoning the ceasefire. The number of people injured since the Israeli attacks restarted now stands at 3,022.

According to the Gaza Health Ministry, the overall death toll in Gaza has reached 50,609 since the war began on October 7, 2023. The number of people injured in Gaza since that date stands at 115,063.

