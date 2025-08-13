Gharibabadi issues message on International Caspian Sea Day

He described the Caspian Sea, as the largest enclosed body of water in the world, not only as a common natural heritage of the five coastal countries, but also as a symbol of solidarity, civilization, and regional economic prosperity.

The text of the message from Iranian special representative for Caspian Sea affairs comes as follows:

As the largest enclosed body of water in the world, the Caspian Sea is not only a shared natural heritage of the five littoral states, but also a symbol of solidarity, civilization, and regional economic prosperity.

International Caspian Sea Day, celebrated annually on August 12, is an opportunity to renew our commitment to protecting this unique ecosystem.

In 2003, the Caspian Sea littoral states took an important step in Caspian environmental cooperation by signing the Framework Convention for the Protection of the Marine Environment of the Caspian Sea (Tehran Convention).

The anniversary of the entry into force of this convention on August 11, 2006, was designated International Caspian Day, with a shared belief in preserving the sea for future generations and drawing global attention to its fragile ecosystem.

The rich water area and ecosystem of this sea are a haven for rare aquatic species and a source of livelihood for people who have lived on its shores for centuries. The biodiversity of the Caspian Sea is a valuable treasure that we must preserve with national effort and international cooperation.

In recent years, oil pollution, coastal habitat destruction, and overfishing have become serious threats to the survival of the Caspian Sea. Climate change and rising temperatures have also exacerbated the critical water level situation. It is time to stop the process of destruction by adopting scientific and practical solutions.

The Caspian Sea is currently facing a crisis of alarming water level decline. This phenomenon not only threatens the unique aquatic life and vegetation of the region, but also affects the lives of millions of people in coastal countries.

Now it is time for coastal countries to take steps with solidarity and responsibility to save this natural heritage. We all know that protecting the Caspian Sea is protecting the future.

Cooperation among the littoral states – Iran, Russia, Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan – is key to success in protecting the Caspian Sea. Developing regional treaties, increasing the exchange of scientific data and promoting tourism based on sustainable development can help restore this ecosystem.

The role of universities, research centers, and environmental associations in producing knowledge and raising awareness in society is very crucial. Investment in new technologies for pollution monitoring and smart management of water resources is a prerequisite for balanced development on the Caspian Sea coast.

Public awareness and education of the future generation will be a strong barrier against wanton destruction.

Children and young people who get to know the Caspian Sea today will be responsible guardians of this sea tomorrow.

International Caspian Sea Day is an important opportunity for nature and the people who live on the shores of this sea.

Let us, with empathy and collective will, preserve the God-given riches of the Caspian Sea for future generations and build a sustainable tomorrow.

