Iran, Russia to hold joint maritime drill in Caspian Sea

The joint maritime rescue and relief drill, codenamed CASAREX 2025, will kick off in the Caspian Sea on Monday, July 21, and continue for three days.

The exercise will be hosted by the northern fleet of the Iranian Navy under the theme “together for a safe and secure Caspian Sea”.

The upcoming drill will be participated by the servicemen from the Iranian Navy, the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Navy, the Law Enforcement Command of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and the Navy of the Russian Federation. It will also include observers from a number of Caspian Sea littoral states.

The rescue and relief exercise will be aimed at upgrading maritime security and safety and enhancing cooperation among the naval forces of the Caspian countries.

MNA/TSN