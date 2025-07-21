Iran, Russia naval drills kick off to send message to US

The naval drills send a message on cooperation between Iranian and Russian armed forces to the United States weeks after it joined Israel in attacking Iranian nuclear sites, according to Newsweek.

Iran has sought to bolster its military capabilities following the US-Israeli 12-day aggression. Stalled diplomacy has increased the risks for a renewed conflict, as Tehran sought backing from Russia and China to counter US military and economic pressure.

The joint maritime rescue and security drill, codenamed CASAREX 2025, includes the participation of the Iranian Navy, Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Navy, the Law Enforcement Command of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and the Navy of the Russian Federation.

Last week, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi met with Russian and Chinese officials on the sidelines of Shanghai Cooperation Organization Security Forum (SCO), where he called for united opposition to US military actions and urged deeper strategic coordination.

MA/PR