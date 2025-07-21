Enhancing Iran-Russia defense power main aim of CASAREX drill

A Russian Navy vessel entered the general zone of the Caspian Sea 2025 joint rescue and maritime security drill (CASAREX 2025) on Monday as hosted by Iran's Navy Force. They launched the joint naval drill in the Caspian Sea earlier on Monday.

Speaking to local Iranian media on the sidelines of the drill, the Russian naval commander said that the naval defense cooperation between Iran and Moscow must continue to grow.

The commander added that the main purpose of taking part in the naval drill is to enhance cooperation and examine the capabilities and power of the naval forces of the two countries.

MNA