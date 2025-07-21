  1. Politics
Iran, Russia defense ministers meet in Moscow

TEHRAN, Jul. 21 (MNA) – The ministers of defense of Iran and Russia have held a meeting in the Russian capital of Moscow to discuss expanding military cooperation.

Iranian Defense Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh met with Russian counterpart Andrey Belousov in Moscow on Monday to discuss expanding military cooperation, according to Iran's ambassador to Russia, Kazem Jalali.

Jalali stated that the meeting centered on "enhancing bilateral cooperation in the military and defense fields," as reported via the embassy's Telegram channel.

Islamic Republic of Iran and Russia have launched a joint naval drill in the Caspian Sea, which borders both countries and lies between Eastern Europe and Central Asia, an event that some Western media, including Newsweek have referred to as a message to the United States.

Moreover on Monday, Ali Larijani, senior adviser to Iran's Leader, held a high-level meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, where he conveyed Tehran’s official message about regional and international issues.

