US sanctions Yemeni network

In a statement, the US Treasury Department said the two individuals and five entities sanctioned on Tuesday were among the most significant importers of petroleum products and money launderers benefiting the Yemeni Sanaa government (Huthis) to the tune of hundreds of millions of dollars per year.

“The Houthis collaborate with opportunistic businessmen to reap enormous profits from the importation of petroleum products and to enable the group’s access to the international financial system,” said Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Michael Faulkender, according to Reuters.

The sanctions come in support of the Israeli regime, with which the Ansarullah movment is in war since the genocidal war in Gaza began.

MNA