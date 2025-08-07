Disarmament of Hezbollah in Lebanon US-Israeli plot

Al-Houthi pointed to the collusion of Arab and Western countries in siege of Gaza, saying that Gaza is suffering from 'very terrible oppression'.

He stated that Gaza tragedy a shame for the whole world, especially for Muslims and Arabs.

The global silence encourages Israel to pursue its sinister plan to destroy Al-Aqsa Mosque, construct alleged temple there, he said, adding that Palestinian Authority does not provide any protection in West Bank but cooperates with Israel.

Ansarullah leader pointed out that the Israeli regime considers full occupation of Gaza Strip, noting that the pain and suffering of the Palestinian people has been exacerbated for the fifth consecutive month by the blockade of the Gaza Strip, which is being carried out with the collusion of some Arab and Western countries, and these countries are involved in creating an unprecedented famine in the world.

He went on to point to the pressures on Hezbollah movement in Lebanon to hand over its arms, saying that the resistance movement is able to defend Lebanon rather than the Lebanese army.

With each passing hour, the number of famine victims in Gaza, especially children and infants, is increasing. More than 22,000 trucks carrying humanitarian aid have stopped at the Gaza Strip's crossings, he criticized.

This is while that the Zionist enemy is preventing entry of the humanitarian aids to the enclave.

The criminal US President Donald Trump, who supports the crimes of the Zionist regime, has described the situation in Gaza as regrettable and catastrophic. This situation is a disgrace to the world, especially the Arab and Islamic countries, he stressed.

In addition to famine, there is no drinking water in the Gaza Strip. The killing of Palestinian women, children, and refugees in the Gaza Strip who are trying to get food is being carried out with the US bombs, al-Houthi continued.

MNA