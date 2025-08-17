Power plant in Sanaa targeted in suspected Israeli airstrike

According to Yemeni Al-Masirah TV English website, a source in the Yemeni Civil Defense Agency announced that the Haziz power plant located in Sanhan District in south of Sanaa, was targeted. The power plant in a major plant in the impoverished country.

The report added that Firefighters were dispatched to the area and were working to contain the fire caused by the attack.

The director general of the electricity production company in the region also stated that he is investigating the damage caused by the attack in cooperation with the Civil Defense Agency.

Prior to that, Arab media reported that two explosions were heard in Sanaa.

Hizam al-Assad, a member of Ansarullah's Political Bureau, considered these explosions to be the result of the Zionist Israeli regime's attack, adding that "The criminal and defeated enemy only targets civilian service centers."

