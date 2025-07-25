Yemeni missile, drones attack 4 vital Israeli targets

According to Yemeni Al-Masirah TV, the Yemeni armed forces announced that they had carried out a special military operation against a sensitive target belonging to the Zionist enemy in the Beer Sheva region with the Palestine 2 hypersonic missile.

The Yemeni armed forces’ statement read out by the spokesman General Yahya Saree continued to say, "The Yemeni drone force also carried out three military operations, during which three vital targets were targeted in the areas of Eilat, Ashkelon and Hadera, south of occupied Haifa.

The Yemeni armed forces announced that this series of military operations successfully hit the previously designated targets.

The Yemeni military statement continued to say that, "with God’s help, they (Yemeni armed forces) are mulling over further options to intensify and expand military responses to help stop the brutal war, siege and genocide that is being carried out with the direct participation of the United States against the oppressed people of Gaza."

The Yemenis further emphasized in their statement, "Our position is firm and irreversible, and we will continue to support the Palestinian people until justice is achieved, regardless of any consequences."

The Yemeni armed forces finally emphasized that, "Our operations will only stop when the war in Gaza ends and its complete siege is lifted."

