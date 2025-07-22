US-Israel aggression on Gaza goes beyond all moral standards

Sheikh Naim Qassem issued a statement on Tuesday, saying that "American-Israeli aggression have exceeded all human and moral standards."

He said that the international silence towards the aggression against Gaza undermines international law.

The Hezbollah leader called for taking practical actions to stop the Zionist regime like sanctioning it.

"When America is faced with the unanimous support of the Palestinian people, it will give in to pressures and will be forced to end its backing," Qassem added.

Qassem advised Arab and Islamic countries to "shut down the enemy's embassies, prevent trade with it, and unite to support Palestine and Gaza, even by providing the basic humanitarian aid."

He went on to conclude that "the oppressors will not succeed as the accumulations of Israel's barbarity and stubbornness will, God willing, lay the ground for its terrible fall."

