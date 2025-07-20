  1. World
Jolani regime says ceasefire in Sweida is holding

TEHRAN, Jul. 20 (MNA) – Media reported calm in Syria's Sweida on Sunday after the HTS-led regime announced that allied Bedouin fighters had withdrawn from the predominantly Druze city and a US envoy signalled that a deal to end days of fighting.

The HTS-led government in Syria said on Sunday that fighting that has killed more than 900 people has been halted in the country's south, DW reported. The regime led by Abu Mohammad Al Jolani recently known as Ahmed Sheraa said Druze fighters have retaken the city of Sweida from rival Bedouin tribal groups. 

The announcement comes after regime troops were redeployed in the area to enforce a ceasefire announced Saturday by Al Jolani. This was enabled by a deal reached between the Syrian regime and Israeli occupying regime, which Jolani regime's forces in Sweida and Damascus earlier this week to force their withdrawal from Sweida province.

While Syrian troops are back in the area, Information Minister Hamza Al-Mostafa said that it's too early to determine how long they'll remain.

