Druze leader calls for end to Sweida attacks

Sheikh Hikmat al-Hijri, the spiritual leader of the Druze community in Syria, issued a strong statement on Sunday demanding an immediate end to the ongoing attack on Sweida province. The Sheikh’s message, widely regarded as a vital moral stance amid the escalating crisis, emphasized unity and resistance to sectarian incitement, Al Mayadeen reported.

Calling the assault on Sweida a "brutal attack," Sheikh al-Hijri appealed for peace and de-escalation, rejecting any attempts to fuel discord or violence among Syrians. He stressed that the people of Sweida hold no animosity based on religion or ethnicity and that any effort to ignite such divisions "represents nothing but shame and disgrace."

In his statement, Sheikh al-Hijri welcomed the delivery of humanitarian aid to Sweida through international agencies and expressed deep appreciation for the genuine efforts to save lives and alleviate the suffering of civilians amid worsening conditions.

