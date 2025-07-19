Syria and Israeli regime agree to a ceasefire

U.S. Special Envoy for Syria and its ambassador to Turkey Tom Barrack announced that the Syrian interim president – Ahmed al-Sharaa – and the Israeli regime’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu agreed to a ceasefire following clashes in Sweida Governorate, located in southern Syria, which is supported by Turkey, Jordan, and other neighboring states, according to Al-Mayadeen TV network.

Barrack urged all religious and ethnic groups, including Druze, Bedouins, and Sunnis, to lay down their weapons and cooperate with one another for a united Syria.

London-based war monitor Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported that the death toll in Sweida increased to 718. However, Syria’s Ministry of Health declared that 260 people have lost their lives and 1,698 have been injured in the recent clashes.

Syria’s Supreme Fatwa Council declared illegal any attempt to demand aid from the Israeli regime, harming civilians, and inciting sectarianism. It also stressed that the government in Damascus has a duty to protect all people, prohibit targeting Syrians by sect, and uphold self-defense and aid for the oppressed within Islamic law.

The Israeli regime conducted airstrikes on Syria’s Ministry of Defense in Damascus and targeted Syrian government forces in Sweida on Wednesday.

