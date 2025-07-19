Jolani announces a comprehensive ceasefire in Suwayda

The Syrian self proclaimed president Ahmed Sharaa previously known as Abu Muhemmed Al Jolani announced on Saturday an immediate and comprehensive ceasefire in the southern province of Suwayda following escalating violence and deteriorating humanitarian conditions in the region.

The presidency urged all sides (tribesmen and Druze fighters) to fully comply with the resolution, emphasizing the role of the Syrian state, its institutions, and its forces in implementing the ceasefire responsibly. The statement added that the goal is to restore stability and strengthen the constitution.

According to reports, Syrian security forces have begun deploying across several areas in Sweida to maintain public order, ensure the protection of civilians and their property, and facilitate access for humanitarian aid. The presidency also called on all parties to immediately cease hostilities in all areas without exception.

However, media have reported new clashes in Suwayda on Saturday despite the ceasefire.

Since the fall of Assad government, Syria has been grappling with insecurity and civil war.

