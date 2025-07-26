Jolani regime, Israeli talks yielded no results: media

Syrian and Israeli officials held talks in Paris mediated by the United States about containing any escalation in southern Syria, Syria’s state-run Ekhbariya TV reported, citing a diplomatic source.

According to Reuters, the diplomatic source said the meeting did not result in any final agreements, but they agreed to continue talks and evaluate steps aimed at maintaining stability in southern Syria.

The Syrian delegation stressed in the meeting that the unity and security of Syria are not up for negotiations.

The Syrian delegation also stressed the Syrians' desire for security and stability in Syria.

According to the diplomatic source, the Syrian delegation in Paris announced its opposition to the creation of any parallel institutions and projects related to the division of Syria.

The Syrian delegation held Israel responsible for the recent escalation.

The Syrian delegation also announced that it opposes any measures that would plunge Syria into chaos and internal violence.

MNA/6542091