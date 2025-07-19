Clashes continue in Syria's Sweida despite ceasefire

Syrian tribal fighters allied with HTS-led regime in Damascus headed by self-proclaimed President Abu Mohammad Jolani recently known as Ahmad Sharaa attacked the positions of Druze fighters in Sweida on Saturday despite a ceasefire ,AFP reported. The self-proclaimed president announced an "immediate ceasefire" in Sweida as interior ministry forces deployed in the province under a US-brokered deal with Israel on Saturday.

Smoke rises from burning houses in south Syria’s Sweida, and an Arab tribal fighter vows to “slaughter” residents as deadly clashes with Druze fighters and civilians persist, according to AFP.

“Go forward, tribes!” says fighter Abu Jassem, addressing fellow combatants in the area, where the streets are largely deserted.

“We will slaughter them in their homes,” he says, referring to the Druze.

The tribal fighters have converged on Sweida from other parts of Syria to support the Bedouins, who have been clashing with Druze fighters since July 13.

The violence has killed at least 940 people, according to a monitoring group.

In recent days, brutal videos have circulated on social media, some appearing to show the execution of people in civilian clothing and the abuse of elderly Druze clerics, as dozens of people have published shocking accounts of the deaths of loved ones, the AFP report continued.

MNA