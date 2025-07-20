At least 136 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza

According to a report by WAFA news agency, the death toll includes 38 people, who were waiting to receive humanitarian aid at distribution sites of the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF). The Israeli military opened fire at two GHF sites in the southern Gaza cities of Khan Younis and Rafah.

Also, three children died of malnutrition over that period.

According to international organizations, approximately 900 people have already died trying to receive humanitarian aid since the GHF started its operations in late May.

The health ministry of Gaza reported that the enclave’s hospitals are full of people suffering from malnutrition, the Qatar-based Al Jazeera television reported. It also said that approximately 17,000 children in Gaza are experiencing severe malnutrition.

International humanitarian aid has not been delivered to Gaza since March 2, 2025, when Israel resolved to close all border checkpoints.

On May 18, the Israeli army began hostilities in the northern and southern regions of the Gaza Strip.

MNA/