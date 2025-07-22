Israeli forces kill 77 Palestinians in Gaza in past 24 hours

At least 59,106 Palestinians have been killed in Israel’s genocidal war on the Gaza Strip since October 2023, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

A ministry statement said that 77 bodies were brought to hospitals in the last 24 hours, while 376 people were injured, taking the number of injuries to 142,511 in the Israeli onslaught, Anadolu news agency reported.

“Many victims are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them,” it added.

The ministry also noted that five Palestinians were killed and over 52 injured while trying to get humanitarian aid in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of Palestinians killed while seeking aid to 1,026, with over 6,563 others wounded since May 27.

The Israeli army resumed its attacks on the Gaza Strip on March 18 and has since killed 8,268 people and injured 30,470 others, shattering a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement that took hold in January.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

