Hamas calls for global mobilization to stop Gaza genocide

In a statement released on Saturday, Hamas urged the Ummah (Islamic community) and freedom advocates worldwide for a global mobilization to save the Palestinians.

According to Press TV The statement called for a global mobilization against the Israeli regime “through massive public demonstrations, solidarity events, raising voices loudly,” to oppose the war of genocide and starvation “until this brutal aggression ends and the unjust siege is lifted.”

The statement also referred to the regime’s flagrant violations of all human norms, divine laws, and moral values through a brutal aggression unprecedented in history, amidst international silence and failure to stop this war of extermination and starvation.

“Let tomorrow, Sunday, July 20, and the coming days be historic global days of action and international solidarity,” it said, urging freedom-lovers to “condemn the Zionist crimes of genocide and starvation against innocent civilians in Gaza, children, women, and the sick.”

The statement called on Arab, Islamic, and international communities to unite in solidarity with Gaza, condemning the genocide, starvation, and brutal aggression against over two million Palestinians.

It also urged collective action to stop these atrocities and put an end to the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his “fascist gang’s contempt for international humanitarian law, covenants, and human norms.”

Dozens of Palestinian children have died from hunger in Gaza since October 2023. The healthcare system in Gaza is also on the brink of collapse due to Israel’s targeting of hospitals and health centers.

As complications from severe malnutrition increase, children requiring hospitalization face a deteriorating health system.

Aid agencies say the ongoing closure of border crossings by Israel has obstructed the entry of fuel, medicines, and medical equipment.

These warnings come amidst continued Israeli military aggression targeting starving Palestinians.

In Gaza, the UN human rights office has documented the killing of nearly 900 Palestinians seeking aid from Israeli forces, with most deaths occurring at aid points managed by the controversial Israel-US-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF).

Almost the entire population of more than 2 million people in Gaza has been forcibly displaced at least once during the war, which has created dire humanitarian conditions in the Palestinian territory.

Israel’s war on Gaza has killed at least 58,667 Palestinians, mostly women and children, since the onset of the genocidal war on October 7, 2023, according to the health ministry of Gaza.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Benjamin Netanyahu and former minister of military affairs Yoav Gallant, citing war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the besieged coastal territory.

MNA