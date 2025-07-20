Pope Leo calls for end to 'barbarity of war' in Gaza

Pope Leo XIV spoke Sunday of his "deep sorrow" and called for an end to the "barbarity of war" in the wake of the shelling of The Holy Family Church, the only Catholic church in the Palestinian enclave, NBC News reported.

The Israeli shelling that blasted through that sanctuary on Thursday — killing three, including the church’s janitor, and wounding nine, including a priest — has seen Christians worldwide voice solidarity with their small community of fellow worshippers and drawn an unusually direct response from both the U.S. and the Vatican amid increasing global outrage.

“This act, unfortunately, adds to the ongoing military attacks against the civilian population and places of worship in Gaza,” he said, speaking after his Angelus prayer.

The Holy Family Church, remains standing despite Thursday’s deadly strike, which Israel said it “deeply regrets.”

Ornate crucifixes and paintings depicting the Virgin Mary and Jesus Christ still adorn its walls. Amid the flickering candlelight, its shattered windows and scorched façade attest to the strike.

MNA