Israel kills 25 starving Palestinians near aid center

Palestinian news agency Wafa reported that the Palestinians had gathered near an aid distribution center affiliated with an American-Israeli company in search of food, as humanitarian conditions in Gaza continue to deteriorate.

The Israeli army fired a volley of live ammunition at the crowd, resulting in a high number of casualties, the agency said.

Nearly 900 Palestinians have been killed in recent weeks while attempting to get much-needed humanitarian aid at sites mostly associated with the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF).

Rejecting international calls for a ceasefire, the Israeli military has pursued a brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7, 2023, killing nearly 59,000 Palestinians so far, most of them women and children. The relentless bombardment has destroyed the enclave and led to food shortages and the spread of disease.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former war minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

