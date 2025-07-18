Araghchi slams European states' support for Israeli crimes

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi held a phone call with Belgian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Maxime Prévot, discussing the latest developments in West Asia following the Israeli and US military aggression against Iran, Iran’s nuclear file, continued Israeli attacks on Syria and Lebanon, and the intensifying genocide in Gaza.

Araghchi described the Israeli and US military strikes on Iran—clear violations of the UN Charter and international law—as a major blow to diplomacy and the non-proliferation regime. He criticized the inappropriate stances taken by certain European countries in support of these acts of aggression and warned that such irresponsible behavior promotes the normalization of law-breaking and increases insecurity across the region and the world.

Referring to the ongoing genocide in Gaza and the UN Security Council’s inaction in the face of horrific crimes being committed by the Israeli regime against the Palestinian people—as well as Israel’s continued military aggression against Syria and Lebanon—Araghchi said Israel’s impunity, enabled by US and some European countries’ military and political support, is the root cause of the crisis. He emphasized the need for all countries to take responsibility in confronting Israel’s gross violations of international law.

The Belgian foreign minister, for his part, expressed concern over the consequences of recent developments and the escalation of conflict in the region. He reiterated Belgium’s position in support of diplomacy to resolve disputes and Iran’s nuclear issue through negotiations, calling on all parties to work to de-escalate tensions.

The two top diplomats also exchanged views on bilateral relations and consular issues.

Tehran and Washington were engaged in negotiations led by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and US President Donald Trump's foreign envoy Steve Witkoff and had conducted five rounds of indirect talks mediated by Oman when Israel launched a series of unprovoked aggressions, which upended the process.

While the Zionist regime waged a war of aggression against Iran on June 13 and struck Iran’s military, nuclear, and residential areas for 12 days, the US stepped in and conducted military attacks on three nuclear sites in Iran’s Natanz, Fordow, and Isfahan on June 22.

The Iranian military forces conducted powerful counterattacks immediately after the aggression. The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Aerospace Force carried out 22 waves of retaliatory missile strikes against the Zionist regime as part of Operation True Promise III, which inflicted heavy losses on cities across the occupied territories.

Also, in response to the US attacks, Iranian armed forces launched a wave of missiles at al-Udeid air base in Qatar, the largest American military base in West Asia.

A ceasefire that came into force on June 24 has brought the fighting to a halt.

MNA/