Iran judiciary chief urges swift action on Israel-tied cases

Iran's Judiciary Chief Gholamhossein Mohseni-Eje'i has stressed the urgent need to swiftly and precisely handle all judicial cases involving individuals accused of ties with the Israeli regime, following recent Israeli acts of aggression against the Islamic Republic.

"Accelerating the investigation and resolution of cases involving individuals suspected of links to the Zionist regime is an undeniable necessity,” Mohseni-Eje'i ​​​​​told judiciary officials. “There must be no delay or negligence in this matter.”

His remarks come in the aftermath of the unprovoked Israeli aggression on Iran, starting on June 13. The assault targeted high-ranking Iranian military commanders, nuclear scientists, and civilians. The United States also joined the aggression by bombing three peaceful nuclear facilities in central Iran.

Iranian security forces have dismantled multiple Mossad-linked sabotage cells across the country, seizing Israeli-made Spike missiles, suicide drones, and explosives, officials say.

The operations have included targeting drone workshops and bomb-making sites in Tehran, Isfahan, Alborz, Mazandaran and other provinces, where the cells planned attacks on infrastructure and residential areas.

Iranian authorities say Israel’s spy agency, Mossad, has been involved in funding and arming terrorist groups and conducting assassinations inside the country.

Eje’i said the invading enemy had devised multilayered conspiracies during the recent aggression aimed at damaging Iran’s foundation, but the “awareness and loyalty” of the people neutralized the plots at the outset.

The enemy, he said, deliberately targeted key centers hoping to spark unrest and chaos, but “in reality, people from different classes and political views — sometimes conflicting — all emphasized adherence to the leadership to preserve the Islamic Republic. As a result, the enemy’s conspiracy did not come to fruition.”

“We today face the most hostile enemies of God and humanity,” Eje’i said. “This is both difficult and sweet; humiliating these malicious enemies will bring us a special satisfaction.”

Eje’i credited the guidance of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, along with Iran’s military and security strength and the remarkable cohesion of the nation, for preventing the enemies from achieving their objectives.

“Thanks to the leadership of the Eminent Leader, the military and security power of the country, and the outstanding unity and cohesion of the people, the enemies of the Islamic Republic, led by the Zionist regime and the United States, failed to achieve any of their goals,” he said. “On the contrary, the power of the system and the Iranian nation increased.”

Ayatollah Khamenei on Wednesday called on the judiciary to rigorously pursue those responsible for the attack, both inside the country and abroad.

“The issue of the Judiciary pursuing these recent crimes in legal tribunals, whether domestic or international, is among the most necessary and important tasks,” he said. “We should have done this in many previous cases, but we failed in the past years. This time, we must not fall short.”

MNA/PressTV