Putin, Erdogan discuss Syria developments

According to Al Jazeera, the Turkish presidential office announced that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Puti,n held a phone call to discuss the situation in Syria.

During the call, Erdogan stressed that renewed conflicts in Syria pose a threat to the entire region.

The Kremlin also stated that both leaders emphasized the need to stabilize the situation in Syria swiftly through dialogue and by strengthening national consensus.

The two presidents also exchanged views on the Ukraine conflict and the possibility of holding a third round of negotiations in Istanbul.

President Erdogan reiterated the need to continue talks on Ukraine in Istanbul and expressed Turkey's readiness to host the next round.

