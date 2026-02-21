Araghchi rejects Trump’s allegations on Iran unrest

The exchange follows recent statements by President Trump concerning casualty figures related to unrest in Iran. Iranian authorities have characterized the incidents as terrorist operations and maintain that official data has already been made public.

The top Iranian diplomat emphasized that the Iranian government had acted in line with its commitment to full transparency before the public.

He stated that Tehran had previously published a comprehensive list of all 3,117 victims of the recent terrorist operations, including approximately 200 members of law enforcement forces.

The foreign minister stressed that the release of the official figures reflects the government’s stated policy of transparency and accountability.

"Fulfilling our pledge of full transparency towards our own people, Iran's Government has already published a comprehensive list of all 3117 victims of recent terrorist operation, including about 200 officers.

If anyone disputes accuracy of our data, please share any evidence," Araghchi wrote on an X post.

MNA