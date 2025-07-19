US has yet to create conditions for resuming negotiations

Iran’s Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali has stressed that based on currently available evidence, grounds have not been prepared for resumption of indirect negotiations between the United States and Iran, as the Americans have not yet made any effort to modify their behavior or at least declare a position in this regard.

Speaking to Russian media “RIA Novosti”, Jalali said that serious questions now exist among the Iranian people about the very purpose of negotiations.

"If talks proceed without necessary guarantees, or if these negotiations become a deception ploy, how can any trust be established with the opposing side?" he added.

He noted that Iran’s foreign minister and other officials have repeatedly outlined prerequisites for resuming indirect US talks.

The US-Israeli attack on Iran demonstrated how international law has been sacrificed globally, replaced by jungle law, Jalali said.

Under the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), all member states retain the right to peaceful nuclear technology, including enrichment under IAEA supervision, and the treaty makes no technological distinctions in this regard, he stated.

The NPT also prohibits military actions against nuclear facilities under IAEA monitoring, he stressed.

The Islamic Republic of Iran is a member of the NPT, and its peaceful nuclear facilities are subject to the most stringent monitoring by the IAEA, Jalali said.

In fact, over 75% of the Agency’s total monitoring budget is allocated to supervising Iran’s nuclear facilities, he reiterated.

Regrettably, the IAEA and numerous other countries, whether NPT members or their designated custodians, have failed to adopt any substantive position on this matter, he said.

Israel began an unprovoked war of aggression against Iran on June 13, killing over 1,000 people, including top military commanders, scientists, and civilians. The Iranian Armed Forces responded powerfully, inflicting widespread damage to areas across the occupied territories. On June 22, the United States joined Israel and, in coordination with the regime, attacked three Iranian nuclear sites in violation of international law, prompting global condemnations. The US-Israeli aggression lasted 12 days and came to an end when Israel requested a ceasefire on June 24.

MNA/