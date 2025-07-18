Iran remains fully ready to respond to any new aggression

In a telephone conversation between Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh, Iran’s Minister of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics, and Angie Motshekga, Minister of Defense of South Africa, both sides stressed the importance of boosting international cooperation, confronting unilateralism, and supporting the territorial integrity of nations.

General Nasirzadeh praised South Africa’s principled stance and legal efforts in supporting the oppressed people of Palestine and condemning the Israeli regime’s actions against Iran and Gaza. He noted that South Africa’s positions reflect the country’s deep-rooted spirit of justice and anti-racism. He added that Iran and South Africa share common international approaches in fighting terrorism, opposing domination, and combating weapons of mass destruction.

Referring to the recent Israeli aggression, he stated, “Attacking residential areas and military commanders during a non-war period is a clear violation of international law. We gave a firm response—so much so that Israel, through US mediation, requested a ceasefire. We agreed to it to prevent further escalation, but remain fully ready to respond to any new aggression.”

“It is now time for independent countries like Iran, South Africa, and other BRICS members to take more effective steps against the hegemonic policies of the US and the Israeli regime," he stressed.

Motshekga, for her part, reaffirmed her country’s firm support for Iran, stating, “Our people and government oppose the attacks against the Iranian nation. We fully support Iran’s territorial integrity. Iran’s defense has strengthened the morale of freedom-seekers worldwide.”

“Iran’s strength and resilience inspire all nations. We remember that Iran stood with us during difficult times, and today, in the face of threats, we must stand together to defend the independence and security of our nations," she concluded.

While the Zionist regime waged a war of aggression against Iran on June 13 and struck Iran’s military, nuclear and residential areas for 12 days, the US stepped in and conducted military attacks on three nuclear sites in Iran’s Natanz, Fordow and Isfahan on June 22.

The Iranian military forces conducted powerful counterattacks immediately after the aggression. The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Aerospace Force carried out 22 waves of retaliatory missile strikes against the Zionist regime as part of Operation True Promise III that inflicted heavy losses on cities across the occupied territories.

Also, in response to the US attacks, Iranian armed forces launched a wave of missiles at al-Udeid air base in Qatar, the largest American military base in West Asia.

A ceasefire that came into force on June 24 has brought the fighting to a halt.

