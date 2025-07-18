Iran, Russia, China discuss attacks on Iran nuclear sites

Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia’s permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna, announced that representatives from Tehran, Beijing, and Moscow have held discussions regarding the recent acts of aggression targeting Iran's nuclear facilities.

"Met today with my dear colleagues-Permanent Representatives of #China and #Iran- to compare notes on the current situation caused by illegal and irresponsible strikes by #Israel and the #US against the Iranian nuclear facilities under the #IAEA safeguards," Ulyanov wrote on X on Thursday night.

He did not provide any further details.

While the Zionist regime waged a war of aggression against Iran on June 13 and struck Iran’s military, nuclear and residential areas for 12 days, the US stepped in and conducted military attacks on three nuclear sites in Iran’s Natanz, Fordow and Isfahan on June 22.

The Iranian military forces conducted powerful counterattacks immediately after the aggression. The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Aerospace Force carried out 22 waves of retaliatory missile strikes against the Zionist regime as part of Operation True Promise III that inflicted heavy losses on cities across the occupied territories.

Also, in response to the US attacks, Iranian armed forces launched a wave of missiles at al-Udeid air base in Qatar, the largest American military base in West Asia.

A ceasefire that came into force on June 24 has brought the fighting to a halt.

