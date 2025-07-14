Pezeshkian meets families affected by Israel-imposed war

Pezeshkian visited one of the housing centers in Tehran province on Tuesday, where he met and spoke with families whose homes were damaged during the Zionist regime's aggression against Iran.

During this visit, which was attended by the president's chief of staff, the governor general, the mayor of Tehran, and the deputy minister of cultural heritage for tourism, President Pezeshkian asked these families about the assistance they had received.

The president assured the families that the administration and all relevant agencies would provide the necessary support to compensate for the damages incurred.

The criminal Israeli regime waged an unprovoked war against Iran on July 13 which led to the killing of senior Iranian military officials, nuclear scientists and civilians.

MNA/President.ir