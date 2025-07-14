Iran does not trust ceasefire, ready for any new adventurism

Iran's defense minister made the comments in separate telephone conversations with his counterparts from Turkey and Malaysia on Monday.

"The Islamic Republic does not seek to spread war and insecurity to the region, but it is prepared to respond decisively and crushingly to any aggressors' acts of adventurism," said General Nasirzaden to Turkey's defense minister.

"The Islamic Republic does not trust the ceasefire. Therefore, it has predicted various scenarios for any new adventurism," he further told the Turkish counterprat.

The Turkish Defense Minister Yaşar Güler, for his part, expressed his satisfaction and happiness with the ceasefire, saying, "We believe that the nuclear negotiations should be concluded in a reasonable agreement that benefits Iran and the region."

Nasirzadeh also thanked the Malaysian government for its strong stance in supporting the Islamic Republic of Iran during the unjust and imposed war against the United States and the Zionist regime in his phone call Malayasian counterpart Mohamed Khaled Nordin.

The Malaysian, for his part, stated that Iran is a friendly and reliable country to Malaysia, adding that "We blame Israel for the war, that's why we firmly condemned this attack from the very beginning."

The Malaysian defense minister further praised the performance of the Iranian armed forces and people for the unity and courage they showed in the 12-war imposed war, adding that "We are confident that Israel cannot achieve any of its goals in the Middle East, and Iran has shown that Israel's words and claims are nothing more than a fiction."

