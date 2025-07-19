Sincere public service key strategy to counter enemy’s plots

Speaking at a meeting with the head and deputies of the Foundation of Martyrs and Veterans Affairs in Tehran on Saturday, the Iranian president expressed gratitude for the unity and solidarity of the people against the atrocities of the Zionist regime during the recent imposed war on Iran.

He noted that enemies have attempted to incite protests among the populace, but Iranians have disappointed these adversaries by standing firmly for their country. Consequently, the duty of officials to address the needs of the people is now even more critical.

Pezeshkian highlighted that the public has even assisted Iran’s intelligence agencies in identifying espionage networks, stating: "Today, it is our turn to serve the people based on rights, fairness, and justice, regardless of gender, ethnicity, beliefs, or race. The enemy continues to seek to create a rift between the people and the government, and the primary way to neutralize this plot is through sincere and selfless service to the people."

The president urged all relevant officials to devise and implement effective strategies to serve the public, particularly those affected by the recent 12-day war.

Pezeshkian also referred to previous remarks by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, stating that, "The Leader described unity and cohesion as the most vital needs of today's society and even the Islamic world."

Elsewhere in his remarks, Pezeshkian addressed controversies surrounding the situation of Afghan migrants and the return of illegal migrants, emphasizing that while it cannot be claimed that efforts at such a scale could be done without challenges, it is crucial to ensure the respectful and peaceful return of these people.

