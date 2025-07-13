Iran armed forces defeated Zionist enemy in 12-day war: Pres.

Touring the oil ministry in Tehran, President Pezeshkian told reporters accompanying him that it was the capabilities and missiles of the armed forces along with the people's preservation of their unity and standing alongside the military that shattered the image of the Zionist regime in the recent imposed war.

Addressing the oil minister and senior oil officials, Pezeshkian said, “It was you, alongside other segments of society, who with timely wisdom and insight foiled the enemy’s plots to destabilize the country”, oil ministry's news service SHANA reported

He added, “Without the unity and solidarity of the people alongside the armed forces—whose capabilities and missiles shattered the Zionist regime’s arrogance—our success and victory would not have been possible”.

Need for investment in oil industry

The president emphasized the Oil Ministry’s critical role in managing energy production and consumption, stating that success in this field depends on accurate, up-to-date, and comprehensive data He called for stronger interdepartmental coordination to improve energy management.

Pezeshkian highlighted the importance of attracting investment in the oil sector, noting that many individuals and groups have expressed interest in funding energy production and consumption projects “A more proactive approach is needed to harness these opportunities,” he said.

He also stressed the need to expand clean energy infrastructure, particularly accelerating solar power plant construction, to reduce reliance on subsidized gas and diesel in electricity generation “This will enhance the Oil Ministry’s investment potential and attract greater private sector involvement,” he said.

Iran will not yield to pressures

The president urged Oil Ministry officials to conduct thorough assessments, leverage existing expertise, and develop optimal energy management strategies “Consider all opportunities, threats, and possibilities to prevent energy shortages this winter,” he said.

Pezeshkian commended successful efforts to combat fuel smuggling, manage consumption, and improve efficiency He proposed incentivizing officials by sharing profits from reduced waste and implementing performance-based pay systems to enhance productivity.

On foreign policy, he reiterated the government’s commitment to peace, saying, “War benefits no one We seek internal unity, friendship with neighbors, and global stability While we reject bullying, we will never submit to coercion or greed”.

The criminal Israeli regime waged an unprovoked war of aggression against Iranian territory on June 13 which led to the martyrdom of senior Iranian military commanders, nuclear scientists and innocent people (civilians). The devastating response from the Iranian armed forces crippled the regime, forcing it and its main backer United States to stop their aggression.

