Iranian nation disappointed enemy in 12-day war: Pezeshkian

“It is true that those we lost in these 12 days were immensely precious, but the solidarity and consensus we achieved are far more valuable,” the president said on Tuesday while addressing a ceremony honoring staff of the Ministry of Cooperatives, Labor, and Social Welfare for their efforts during the Zionist regime’s 12-day imposed war that began on June 13 and came to an end by a ceasefire.

The regime assassinated top military commanders and nuclear scientists, and killed hundreds of civilians in attacks on residential areas.

President Pezeshkian commemorated the martyrs of the war, and said that the Zionist regime had wrongly thought that by assassinating the Armed Forces’ commanders, the system would face challenges. However, he added, the enemy’s plans were thwarted thanks to the wisdom of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, who swiftly appointed new commanders, as well as the powerful defense by the Iranian Armed Forces.

Pezeshkian also hailed the Iranian people for their unprecedented courage and power, saying that they made greater contribution to the victory against hostile plans.

“It was the Iranian people who accomplished the greater and more significant task. The enemy’s plan was that, soon after the start of its attacks, the public would become dissatisfied and take to the streets, and the Islamic Republic would collapse. But the people stood firm against the enemy and rendered its conspiracies ineffective,” he said.

Even those who had faced injustice, those imprisoned, or those who had left the country in frustration, rose in defense of the nation as well, he added.

“This asset of unity and cohesion, which has been achieved over these 12 days, is truly priceless,” he said, while expressing regret that a small number of people betrayed the country and voiced support for a savage, criminal, and child-killing regime involved in the genocide against Palestinians in Gaza.

“Iran belongs to all of us, regardless of race, gender, language, ethnicity, and religion. Anyone who wishes to serve the country and its people must be given opportunities solely based on their merits and abilities,” President Pezeshkian said, emphasizing the need for preserving the unity, cohesion, and solidarity that have been formed, and making utmost efforts in building and developing Iran.

