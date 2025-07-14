Iranian scientists to show Netanyahu what they are capable of

In a post on X, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi reacted to the remarks of the Israeli regime's premier, Benjamin Netanyahu, about Iranian missiles.

"Netanyahu pledged victory in Gaza almost two years ago. The end result: military quagmire, facing arrest warrant for war crimes, and 200,000 new Hamas recruits. In Iran, he dreamed that he could erase 40+ years of peaceful nuclear achievements. The end result: every one of the dozen Iranian academics that his mercenaries martyred had trained 100+ capable disciples. They will show Netanyahu what they are capable of," Araghchi emphasized.

"But his arrogance doesn't stop there. Having miserably failed to achieve any of his war aims in Iran and compelled to run to "Daddy" when our powerful missiles flattened secret Israeli regime sites-which Netanyahu is still censoring- he is openly dictating what the US should or shouldn't say or do in talks with Iran," he went on to say.

The top Iranian diplomat further stressed that apart from farce that Iran will accept anything a wanted war criminal has to say, the inevitable question arises: what exactly is Netanyahu smoking? and if nothing, what exactly does the Mossad have on the White House?

While the Zionist regime waged a war of aggression against Iran on June 13 and struck Iran’s military, nuclear, and residential areas for 12 days, the US stepped in and conducted military attacks on three nuclear sites in Iran’s Natanz, Fordow, and Isfahan on June 22.

The Iranian military forces conducted powerful counterattacks immediately after the aggression. The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Aerospace Force carried out 22 waves of retaliatory missile strikes against the Zionist regime as part of Operation True Promise III, which inflicted heavy losses on cities across the occupied territories.

Also, in response to the US attacks, Iranian armed forces launched a wave of missiles at al-Udeid air base in Qatar, the largest American military base in West Asia.

A ceasefire that came into force on June 24 has brought the fighting to a halt.

MNA/6528754