Faezeh Mohammed, an Omani writer and journalist, has condemned the terrorist acts carried out by the Israeli regime, calling them a blatant violation of international law and human rights. She said these state-sponsored terrorist attacks expose the true face of the Israeli regime. According to Mohammed, Israel’s reliance on assassination as a method of elimination reflects its core policy: to directly destroy any political or military threat to its existence. Speaking about the targeting of civilians in Iran, she added that the high number of women and children among the victims indicates that the real objective is to break the will of nations, intimidate societies, and destabilize countries that resist Israel’s expansionist agenda. The full text of the interview with Faezeh Mohammed is as follows:

1. “A few days ago, the world witnessed a direct Israeli attack against Iran and its people. In your view, why does the Israeli regime commit such crimes against defenseless civilians in Gaza, Lebanon, and Iran? What is the main driver behind the continuation of these attacks, including assassinations?”

This regime is fundamentally built on a policy of expansion, domination, and the imposition of its occupation by force. Since its inception, it has relied on violence to achieve its political, military, and security objectives. The targeting of unarmed civilians in Gaza, Lebanon, and Iran is part of an ongoing effort to weaken any power or resistance that threatens its survival or limits its influence. Moreover, Israel’s impunity—fueled by unconditional support from the United States and the West—encourages it to continue these crimes without fear of consequence. The persistence of such aggression is directly linked to the lack of a firm international stance that would force the regime to respect international law and the rights of nations.

2. “The Israeli regime claims that its goal is to halt Iran’s nuclear and missile programs, yet it has clearly targeted hospitals, infrastructure, and media outlets, with many of the victims being women and children. How do you explain this contradiction? What is the real objective?”

This contradiction reveals the underlying agenda of the Israeli regime and its patron, the United States—an agenda that goes far beyond the stated concerns over nuclear or missile programs or Iran’s regional influence. The Israeli-American aggression against Iran exposes their true intentions. The deliberate attacks on hospitals, infrastructure, and media institutions, along with the high number of women and child casualties, confirm that the real goal is to break the will of nations, spread fear, and destabilize countries that stand against Israel’s expansionist projects. This is a form of collective punishment aimed at instilling terror, sowing chaos, and paralyzing societies to force them into submission. At its core, these crimes are about maintaining dominance by silencing any voice that challenges the regime’s existence or influence.

3. “Despite the United Nations and human rights organizations documenting Israeli war crimes, Western governments continue to provide political and military support. Why do these countries remain silent in the face of such crimes?”

Western governments’ silence—despite documented reports by the UN and rights organizations—is rooted in deep political, economic, and strategic interests that tie them to the Israeli regime. These countries view Israel as a strategic ally that safeguards their interests and expands their influence in the Middle East. In addition, powerful pro-Israel lobbies exert heavy pressure on decision-making institutions, obscuring the truth and justifying the crimes under pretexts such as security and the fight against terrorism. As a result, human rights and humanitarian values are sacrificed on the altar of power and interests—leaving defenseless nations to bear the cost of these policies.

4. “Western media often portrays the Israeli regime as ‘defending itself,’ while ignoring the killing of civilians in Gaza, Lebanon, and Iran. How do you interpret this media bias, and what can be done to counter it?”

This media bias is not accidental; it is the product of a vast media system controlled by entities whose political and economic interests are intertwined with the Israeli regime. Israel is consistently portrayed as the victim, while its crimes against civilians in Gaza, Lebanon, and Iran are downplayed or distorted. The goal of this narrative is clear: to garner global sympathy and justify violations in the eyes of Western public opinion.

Countering this bias requires investment in independent, effective media capable of communicating the truth globally and in multiple languages. Accurate documentation of crimes with solid evidence, the use of modern communication tools to break the monopoly of mainstream media, and the engagement of independent journalists and activists around the world are all essential to exposing distortions and revealing the reality on the ground.

5. “The United States has consistently opposed UN resolutions condemning Israeli crimes. More recently, it has abandoned diplomacy and entered the war directly. How do you interpret this approach?”

This approach clearly illustrates the United States’ double standards when it comes to international law and human rights. While Washington claims to champion democracy and diplomacy, in practice it vetoes any resolution condemning Israeli crimes and uses its influence to shield the regime from accountability. When political pressure fails, it distances itself from dialogue and resorts to military action—as it recently did against Iran, even while negotiations were ongoing. This behavior reveals that U.S. policy is driven not by principles, but by strategic interests and alliances—even if it means enabling continued occupation and war crimes against civilians.

6. “The Israeli regime possesses illegal nuclear weapons outside the oversight of the International Atomic Energy Agency, yet it attacks Iran under the pretext of Iran’s nuclear program. Isn’t this a clear example of global double standards? What should the international community do?”

Yes, Israel’s hidden nuclear arsenal, which remains entirely outside international scrutiny, while Iran is attacked over its peaceful nuclear program, is a stark example of the double standards that dominate the international system. This contradiction weakens the credibility of global institutions and erodes trust in international law, as principles such as non-proliferation and accountability are applied selectively to serve the interests of major powers.

If the international community is truly committed to justice and the rule of law, it must insist on nuclear transparency from all states—without exception—and compel Israel to adhere to international treaties. It must also support, fairly and without hegemonic interference, regional initiatives aimed at establishing a Middle East free of nuclear weapons.

7. “The Israeli regime often claims to be targeting military assets, yet in practice, it strikes civilian areas. In both Gaza and now Iran, women and children make up the majority of the casualties. What is the real aim behind this?”

The targeting of civilians under the guise of military objectives is a calculated strategy by the Israeli regime aimed at breaking the will of nations and forcing societies into submission through fear and intimidation. When the primary victims are women and children, the message is clear: to instill despair and compel people to accept an imposed reality through unbearable human cost.

These attacks are not accidental errors; they are deliberate acts of collective punishment that aim to dismantle social structures and provoke humanitarian crises, using them as tools of political pressure. The real goal is to weaken any potential resistance and erode the people’s morale, enabling the regime to maintain both military and psychological dominance while advancing its expansionist plans without obstruction.

8. “What is the ultimate goal of Israel’s aggressive and expansionist policies? What threat do these policies pose to neighboring countries?”

The Israeli regime’s ultimate objective is to consolidate its military and political dominance over the region by institutionalizing occupation and seizing control of vital resources and strategic points. Its policies are designed to maintain a constant state of chaos and deterrence, ensuring that any potential threat remains weakened, divided, or trapped in internal crisis.

For neighboring countries, the threat is twofold: first, their security and stability are directly endangered by war, aggression, assassinations, and sabotage; and second, Israel actively works to fragment regional unity, embroiling nations in side conflicts to keep them distracted while it pursues its agenda with impunity. Countering this threat requires regional awareness, strengthened cooperation, and the building of deterrent power to safeguard sovereignty and uphold the legitimate rights of the people.

MNA/