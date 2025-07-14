Over 50k compensation requests filed in Israel

The figure was reported by Israeli daily business and economics newspaper, Calcalist, on Sunday. It said that over 50,000 compensation claims have so far been registered following the end of the conflict between Iran and Israel on June 24.

The conflict ended with a ceasefire after 12 days. The Iranian Armed Forces launched powerful drone and ballistic missiles on targets inside the Israeli-occupied territories in response to the regime’s attacks on residential areas and nuclear facilities.

The Iranian attacks caused significant damage to strategic military infrastructure as well as personal and commercial properties.

Iranian officials note that the strikes, carried out under Article 51 of the UN Charter, were in defense of national sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country.

MNA/IRN