Iran condemns Israeli airstrikes against Lebanon

Spokesperson for the Iranian Foreign Ministry Esmaeil Baghaei condemned Tuesday’s criminal attack by the Zionist regime on northern Beqaa, Baalbek, and Hermel regions in Lebanon, which resulted in the martyrdom and injury of 24 Lebanese citizens and Syrian refugees in those areas.

Referring to the intensification of military aggression by the Zionist regime against Lebanon’s territorial integrity and national sovereignty and the killing of Lebanese citizens in various parts of the country, the spokesperson slammed the United Nations Security Council’s inaction and silence regarding these aggressions and crimes as shameful and unjustifiable.

He emphasized the responsibility of guarantor parties, especially the United States, concerning the ongoing criminal and unlawful acts of the occupying regime, the ministry’s website reported.

The Iranian spokesperson also pointed to the overt US supports for the Zionist regime, including through completely one-sided plans and proposals that clearly serve the illegitimate interests of this regime and aim to weaken Lebanon’s national security, cohesion, and economic well-being.

Baghaei stated that resistance and defense against aggression is an inherent right of every nation and a guarantor of its national dignity, the Foreign Ministry’s website reported.

Israeli airstrikes killed at least 12 people, including five Hezbollah fighters, in eastern Lebanon on Tuesday. Eight other people were wounded in the Israeli attacks that hit the Wadi Fara area in the northern Bekaa Valley, including a camp for displaced Syrians.

The airstrikes were the deadliest on the area since a US-brokered ceasefire between Lebanon and Israel last November --a truce repeatedly violated by Israel, which has carried out near-daily strikes across parts of the country.

