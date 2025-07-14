Death toll in Gaza Strip surpasses 58,000

The number of Palestinians killed in Israel’s war on the Gaza Strip has exceeded 58,000, the Qatari television channel Al Jazeera reported, citing the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza.

The ministry stated that the total confirmed death toll from Israeli military operations has now risen to 58,026.

More than half of those killed since the war began on October 7, 2023, are women and children.

Additionally, at least 138,500 people have been wounded, the ministry reported, cited by the channel.

MNA/