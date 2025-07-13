  1. World
Jul 13, 2025, 9:34 PM

7 killed, dozens injured in Bedouin-Druze clashes in Syria

TEHRAN, Jul. 13 (MNA) – Syrian sources confirmed that 7 people, including a child, were killed and 32 others were injured in clashes between armed Bedouin fighters and military factions from the Druze community in al-Maqous, Sweida, on Sunday.

Local sources reported that tensions remain high in the al-Maqous neighborhood, where clashes involving medium weapons and mutual shelling are still ongoing, while the fighting has also blocked roads between Sweida and both Qanawat and Atil, cutting off key transit routes in the area, Lebanese Al Mayadeen reported on Sunday. 

The Bedouin fighters are said to be allied with the HTS-led regime in Damasacus. 

Local sources also confirmed that armed groups launched an attack on the village of al-Sura al-Kabira, located at the northern entrance of the Sweida governorate, advancing from three different directions.

MNA

